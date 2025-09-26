KL Rahul's Heroics Propel India A to Historic Win Against Australia A

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla has commended KL Rahul for his stellar performance that guided India A to a historic five-wicket victory over Australia A in Lucknow. Rahul's unbeaten 176 was pivotal in chasing down a challenging 412-run target.

The hosts, despite a subpar first innings score of 194, showcased exceptional resilience and skills in the second innings. With crucial contributions from Sai Sudharsan, who scored an impressive 100, and Dhruv Jurel's quick-fire 56, India A secured the highest successful fourth-innings chase for any 'A' team.

Rahul's remarkable innings, his first 150-plus score in first-class cricket since 2016, was a testament to his determination and skill. Meanwhile, VVS Laxman praised the team's mental fortitude and resilience, expressing hope for continued success in the upcoming One-Day series against Australia A.

(With inputs from agencies.)