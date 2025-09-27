Left Menu

Bagnaia Triumphs in Thrilling Japanese MotoGP Sprint

Francesco Bagnaia clinched victory at the Japanese Grand Prix sprint from pole position, marking a return to form. Ducati teammate Marc Marquez increased his championship lead. Meanwhile, Jorge Martin will undergo surgery after crashing. Italian Bagnaia expressed gratitude for his team's support and readiness.

Francesco Bagnaia

Francesco Bagnaia made a stunning comeback by winning the Japanese Grand Prix sprint race from pole position on Saturday. His win signifies a strong return to form, while his Ducati teammate, Marc Marquez, came in second, inching him closer to a seventh MotoGP title.

Bagnaia started with vigor, leading comfortably from the start, and finished far ahead of Marquez. Marc Marquez extended his championship lead over his brother Alex by 191 points. Marquez aims to secure the title in Sunday's race, provided he doesn't concede more than six points to Alex.

Unfortunately, reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin's troubled season persisted as he collided with teammate Marco Bezzecchi, leading to a fractured collarbone. Martin will undergo surgery in Spain. Meanwhile, Bagnaia, pleased with his team's efforts, expressed his joy after the first sprint win of the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

