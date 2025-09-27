Left Menu

West Ham Dismisses Manager Graham Potter Amid Poor Start

West Ham United has sacked manager Graham Potter just five matches into the Premier League season following disappointing results. With only one win, the team sits in next-to-last place. The club emphasized the need for immediate improvement and announced a search for Potter's replacement is already underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-09-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 16:06 IST
West Ham Dismisses Manager Graham Potter Amid Poor Start
Graham Potter
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a swift managerial shift, West Ham United has announced the dismissal of Graham Potter as their head coach just five matches into the Premier League season. The decision comes in the wake of a poor start, where the team has managed just a single win and finds itself next-to-last in the league standings.

Potter, who took charge of the team in January, led West Ham to a 14th-place finish last season. Despite hopes for improvement, the club's recent performances have not met the board's expectations, prompting the urgent need for leadership change to bolster the team's league position.

The club has confirmed that the search for a new manager is underway, as well as the departure of Potter's backroom staff. As West Ham prepares for their upcoming match against Everton, they aim to swiftly appoint a replacement to reinvigorate their Premier League campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collision in Uttar Pradesh: One Dead, Dozen Injured

Tragic Collision in Uttar Pradesh: One Dead, Dozen Injured

 India
2
Nair's Stand: A Controversy Over Sabarimala

Nair's Stand: A Controversy Over Sabarimala

 India
3
Amit Shah Accuses Opposition of Favoring Infiltrators Ahead of Bihar Polls

Amit Shah Accuses Opposition of Favoring Infiltrators Ahead of Bihar Polls

 India
4
Himalayan Unity: Addressing Fragile Ecosystems at the 12th Sustainable Mountain Development Summit

Himalayan Unity: Addressing Fragile Ecosystems at the 12th Sustainable Mount...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025