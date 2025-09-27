West Ham Dismisses Manager Graham Potter Amid Poor Start

In a swift managerial shift, West Ham United has announced the dismissal of Graham Potter as their head coach just five matches into the Premier League season. The decision comes in the wake of a poor start, where the team has managed just a single win and finds itself next-to-last in the league standings.

Potter, who took charge of the team in January, led West Ham to a 14th-place finish last season. Despite hopes for improvement, the club's recent performances have not met the board's expectations, prompting the urgent need for leadership change to bolster the team's league position.

The club has confirmed that the search for a new manager is underway, as well as the departure of Potter's backroom staff. As West Ham prepares for their upcoming match against Everton, they aim to swiftly appoint a replacement to reinvigorate their Premier League campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)