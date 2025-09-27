Left Menu

Unleashing Potential: World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Takes Center Stage in Delhi

India is hosting the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in Delhi, showcasing resilience and determination as top para athletes compete. The event, held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, boasts the largest participation in its history with 2,200 athletes from 104 countries, promoting an inclusive global sporting culture.

Updated: 27-09-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 18:15 IST
India proudly hosts the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in Delhi, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the event's commencement.

Through a post on X, Modi extended a warm welcome to participants, highlighting the tournament as a celebration of human determination and spirit. The event showcases top para athletes, including blade runners and prosthetic jumpers, demonstrating their resilience.

The New Delhi edition, with 2,200 participants from 104 countries, marks the largest in history. Hosted at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, it underscores India's growing prominence in para sports and its contribution to fostering an inclusive global sporting culture.

