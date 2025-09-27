Sinner Survives Scare to Enter China Open Quarters

In Beijing, world number two Jannik Sinner survived a mid-match challenge from Terence Atmane to secure a place in the China Open quarter-finals. On Saturday, Sinner clinched a hard-fought 6-4, 5-7, 6-0 victory over the French player, enduring a grueling two-hour and 22-minute battle.

Previously, Sinner had defeated Atmane with relative ease in the Cincinnati semi-finals. However, in their China Open encounter, top-seeded Sinner found himself tested as Atmane broke his serve three times in the second set, using strategic depth and precision to gain ground. Sinner responded by dominating the third set, advancing with ease.

Reflecting on the match, Sinner commented on Atmane's unique playing style, acknowledging his opponent's left-handed advantage. "Today he struggled with cramps in the third set," Sinner noted, describing the match as tricky. Now, Sinner prepares to meet World No. 57 Fabian Marozsan, aiming to extend his impressive hard-court record further.