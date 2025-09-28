Europe's Remarkable Ryder Cup Dominance

Europe continued their commanding performance at the Ryder Cup on Saturday, leading 11-1/2 to 4-1/2 against the United States on the second day of competition.

With just 2-1/2 points needed to retain their title, the European team excelled both in the morning foursomes and afternoon fourballs, as observed by a fervent audience.

Despite the Americans' efforts, led by captain Keegan Bradley, to overcome past losses and the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump at the event, the visitors remained in control, complicating the host team's path to victory.