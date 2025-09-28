Left Menu

Europe's Remarkable Ryder Cup Dominance

Europe nearly secured victory at the Ryder Cup, leading 11-1/2 to 4-1/2 after a strong performance on the second day. U.S. captain Keegan Bradley and his team faced a formidable challenge at Bethpage Black, needing an impressive comeback to win in front of an eager crowd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 04:21 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 04:21 IST
Europe's Remarkable Ryder Cup Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Europe continued their commanding performance at the Ryder Cup on Saturday, leading 11-1/2 to 4-1/2 against the United States on the second day of competition.

With just 2-1/2 points needed to retain their title, the European team excelled both in the morning foursomes and afternoon fourballs, as observed by a fervent audience.

Despite the Americans' efforts, led by captain Keegan Bradley, to overcome past losses and the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump at the event, the visitors remained in control, complicating the host team's path to victory.

TRENDING

1
Nuclear Standoff: Iran and the Snapback Sanctions Dilemma

Nuclear Standoff: Iran and the Snapback Sanctions Dilemma

 Global
2
Diplomatic Duel: Moscow and NATO's Strategic Standoff

Diplomatic Duel: Moscow and NATO's Strategic Standoff

 Global
3
Resurgence of Tensions: Trump Orders Military Action in Portland

Resurgence of Tensions: Trump Orders Military Action in Portland

 Global
4
Europe's Remarkable Ryder Cup Dominance

Europe's Remarkable Ryder Cup Dominance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025