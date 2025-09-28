Mithun Manhas Elected as BCCI President: A Cricketer's New Chapter

Mithun Manhas, once the captain of the Delhi cricket team, has been elected as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during its Annual General Meeting. His election marks him as the 37th president of the Board, following the resignation of Roger Binny last month due to age-related protocol.

At 45, Manhas steps into the role with a robust cricketing background, highlighted by his participation in 157 First-Class matches, 130 List A matches, and 55 IPL games between 1997 and 2017. The former all-rounder was selected as a consensus candidate after an informal meeting among the Board's influential members in New Delhi.

Harbhajan Singh, representing the Punjab Cricket Association at the AGM, hailed the decision, noting that a cricketer leading the BCCI could greatly benefit the sport. Manhas's immediate focus is expected to be on improving cricket infrastructure across India, ensuring young cricketers receive the facilities and opportunities necessary for success.