Mithun Manhas Elected as BCCI President: A Cricketer's New Chapter

Former Delhi cricket captain Mithun Manhas has been elected as the 37th president of the BCCI, succeeding Roger Binny. Manhas was the unanimous choice following a meeting of power brokers in New Delhi. His experience as a cricketer is expected to enhance cricket administration and infrastructure nationwide.

Updated: 28-09-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 15:02 IST
Mithun Manhas, once the captain of the Delhi cricket team, has been elected as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during its Annual General Meeting. His election marks him as the 37th president of the Board, following the resignation of Roger Binny last month due to age-related protocol.

At 45, Manhas steps into the role with a robust cricketing background, highlighted by his participation in 157 First-Class matches, 130 List A matches, and 55 IPL games between 1997 and 2017. The former all-rounder was selected as a consensus candidate after an informal meeting among the Board's influential members in New Delhi.

Harbhajan Singh, representing the Punjab Cricket Association at the AGM, hailed the decision, noting that a cricketer leading the BCCI could greatly benefit the sport. Manhas's immediate focus is expected to be on improving cricket infrastructure across India, ensuring young cricketers receive the facilities and opportunities necessary for success.

