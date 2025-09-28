Viktor Hovland's Injury Shakes Up Ryder Cup Singles Lineup

Europe's Viktor Hovland has withdrawn from his singles match at Bethpage Black due to a neck injury. This decision places his team 2-1/2 points away from securing the Ryder Cup victory.

Under Ryder Cup rules, Hovland's scheduled match against American Harris English is marked as a tie, granting Europe a 12-5 lead going into the final 11 singles matches. Hovland expressed his disappointment, stating, "Not being able to do so is pretty heartbreaking. I will be backing my team as hard as I can and rooting them on."

Ryder Cup Europe's Chief Medical Officer confirmed an MRI showed Hovland has a flare-up of a previous neck disc bulge. After playing a successful match with Robert MacIntyre, Hovland needed treatment and felt increased pain later, leading to the invocation of the 'envelope rule' to manage the lineup.