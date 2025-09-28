Europe's Dominance: A Ryder Cup to Remember

Europe sought to cement a commanding away victory at the Ryder Cup on Sunday, turning the scoreboard in their favor at Bethpage Black. The U.S. deployed their most formidable players in the hope of sparking an improbable comeback.

Requiring just 2-1/2 points to clinch the Ryder Cup, Europe benefitted from a rare application of the 'envelope rule' after Norway's Viktor Hovland withdrew from his match, which was subsequently declared a tie. This unexpected twist pushed Europe closer to victory.

The U.S. faced a formidable challenge, needing a historic comeback. Ryder Cup newcomer Cameron Young gave hope with an opening birdie, while other pivotal matches unfolded between Ryder Cup veterans, intensifying the competition on the course.