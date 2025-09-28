Left Menu

Europe's Dominance: A Ryder Cup to Remember

Europe looked to seal a decisive away victory against the U.S. at the Ryder Cup on Sunday, capitalizing on an early lead. Notably, Viktor Hovland's withdrawal led to a rare application of the 'envelope rule,' inching Europe closer to victory. The U.S. faced unprecedented challenges to avoid a historic home defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 22:28 IST
Europe's Dominance: A Ryder Cup to Remember
Europe sought to cement a commanding away victory at the Ryder Cup on Sunday, turning the scoreboard in their favor at Bethpage Black. The U.S. deployed their most formidable players in the hope of sparking an improbable comeback.

Requiring just 2-1/2 points to clinch the Ryder Cup, Europe benefitted from a rare application of the 'envelope rule' after Norway's Viktor Hovland withdrew from his match, which was subsequently declared a tie. This unexpected twist pushed Europe closer to victory.

The U.S. faced a formidable challenge, needing a historic comeback. Ryder Cup newcomer Cameron Young gave hope with an opening birdie, while other pivotal matches unfolded between Ryder Cup veterans, intensifying the competition on the course.

