Argentina's Squad Shake-Up Ahead of Final Rugby Championship Clash

Argentina has been compelled to make adjustments to their squad for the final Rugby Championship match against South Africa, set to take place at Twickenham this Saturday. Tomas Albornoz and Gonzalo Garcia have been sidelined due to injuries, requiring new players to step in.

Albornoz, who made an impressive comeback from a hand injury by scoring a try in last weekend's match, is injured yet again. Gonzalo Garcia will also miss the match following a concussion sustained when a teammate accidentally fell on him during the last game.

This upcoming fixture remains crucial as South Africa leads the championship standings and Argentina is out of the running for the top spot. The Argentine Rugby Union confirmed that Gonzalo Bertranou and Nicolas Roger have joined the squad in London.