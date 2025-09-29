Left Menu

Chelsea's Bridge of Legends: Maresca vs. Mourinho

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca praised José Mourinho as a 'legend' before the latter's return to Stamford Bridge with Benfica, marking his Champions League return. Maresca addressed Chelsea's recent performance struggles and expressed his desire to gain similar recognition as Mourinho by winning trophies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:32 IST
Chelsea's Bridge of Legends: Maresca vs. Mourinho
Mourinho
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has hailed José Mourinho as a 'legend' as the Portuguese coach makes his return to Stamford Bridge as Benfica's new head coach in the Champions League. This marks Mourinho's comeback to Europe's elite club competition after a five-year hiatus.

Maresca, speaking from a suite at Stamford Bridge adorned with images of Mourinho's Premier League triumphs in 2005, 2006, and 2015, expressed his excitement about welcoming back the man famed for describing himself as the 'Special One.'

Under pressure from recent Chelsea losses, Maresca reminisced about his past successes and foresaw a day when Chelsea fans might celebrate his efforts akin to their admiration for Mourinho. Meanwhile, the team faces injury concerns with players Moises Caicedo, Andrey Santos, and Joao Pedro.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Convicted Rapist and Murderer Absconds After Parole

Convicted Rapist and Murderer Absconds After Parole

 India
2
Centre Remains Open for Dialogue with Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance

Centre Remains Open for Dialogue with Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Al...

 India
3
Utah Student Faces Capital Charges for High-Profile Political Assassination

Utah Student Faces Capital Charges for High-Profile Political Assassination

 Global
4
Uniting Business and Policy: The Inaugural India Business Forum

Uniting Business and Policy: The Inaugural India Business Forum

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025