Chelsea's Bridge of Legends: Maresca vs. Mourinho

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has hailed José Mourinho as a 'legend' as the Portuguese coach makes his return to Stamford Bridge as Benfica's new head coach in the Champions League. This marks Mourinho's comeback to Europe's elite club competition after a five-year hiatus.

Maresca, speaking from a suite at Stamford Bridge adorned with images of Mourinho's Premier League triumphs in 2005, 2006, and 2015, expressed his excitement about welcoming back the man famed for describing himself as the 'Special One.'

Under pressure from recent Chelsea losses, Maresca reminisced about his past successes and foresaw a day when Chelsea fans might celebrate his efforts akin to their admiration for Mourinho. Meanwhile, the team faces injury concerns with players Moises Caicedo, Andrey Santos, and Joao Pedro.

