Mohun Bagan SC Withdraws from AFC Champions League Over Travel Concerns

Mohun Bagan SC, the top Indian club, withdrew from the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two due to security concerns. The club's foreign players were advised against traveling to Iran. As a result, the Asian Football Confederation deemed the club 'withdrawn' from the competition, and prior match results were nullified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:34 IST
Mohun Bagan SC Withdraws from AFC Champions League Over Travel Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mohun Bagan SC, one of India's premier football clubs, officially withdrew from the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two due to travel safety concerns. The Asian Football Confederation announced the withdrawal after Mohun Bagan failed to travel to Isfahan, Iran, for their match against Sepahan SC.

The decision came after the club's foreign players expressed apprehension following advisories from their home countries discouraging travel to Iran. Consequently, the AFC has canceled and nullified Mohun Bagan's previous match within the league.

Addressing the situation, Mohun Bagan emphasized prioritizing the safety of their players and staff. The club has approached the Court of Arbitration for Sport for resolution, maintaining their stance of player welfare being paramount. This incident mirrors previous security-related travel issues the club faced in the region.

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

