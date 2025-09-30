Mohun Bagan SC Withdraws from AFC Champions League Over Travel Concerns

Mohun Bagan SC, one of India's premier football clubs, officially withdrew from the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two due to travel safety concerns. The Asian Football Confederation announced the withdrawal after Mohun Bagan failed to travel to Isfahan, Iran, for their match against Sepahan SC.

The decision came after the club's foreign players expressed apprehension following advisories from their home countries discouraging travel to Iran. Consequently, the AFC has canceled and nullified Mohun Bagan's previous match within the league.

Addressing the situation, Mohun Bagan emphasized prioritizing the safety of their players and staff. The club has approached the Court of Arbitration for Sport for resolution, maintaining their stance of player welfare being paramount. This incident mirrors previous security-related travel issues the club faced in the region.