Rain Delays Women's World Cup Opener, Alters Match Dynamics
The Women's World Cup opener between India and Sri Lanka faced interruptions due to an 80-minute rain delay, reducing the match to a 48-over contest. India stood at 43/1 in 10 overs, with Smriti Mandhana dismissed early. Pratilka Rawal and Harleen Deol remained at the crease when play stopped.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:25 IST
- Country:
- India
An 80-minute rain delay disrupted the Women's World Cup opening match between India and Sri Lanka, shortening it to 48 overs a side on Tuesday.
At the interruption, India were 43 runs for the loss of one wicket after 10 overs. Smriti Mandhana, who has been in good form, had already returned to the pavilion, having scored just 8 runs.
Pratilka Rawal and Harleen Deol were batting for India, providing a platform for the hosts when the rain brought a halt to play.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka and India Clash in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Opener
Saudi Arabia Steps Up to the Cricket Pitch: A Game-Changing Partnership
Cricket Academy of Pathans Expands Footprint with New Center in Ajmer
Smriti Mandhana: India's Cricketing Beacon Ahead of World Cup Clash
Cricket Academy of Pathans Expands: New Center Opens in Ajmer