Rain Delays Women's World Cup Opener, Alters Match Dynamics

An 80-minute rain delay disrupted the Women's World Cup opening match between India and Sri Lanka, shortening it to 48 overs a side on Tuesday.

At the interruption, India were 43 runs for the loss of one wicket after 10 overs. Smriti Mandhana, who has been in good form, had already returned to the pavilion, having scored just 8 runs.

Pratilka Rawal and Harleen Deol were batting for India, providing a platform for the hosts when the rain brought a halt to play.

(With inputs from agencies.)