Rain Delays Women's World Cup Opener, Alters Match Dynamics

The Women's World Cup opener between India and Sri Lanka faced interruptions due to an 80-minute rain delay, reducing the match to a 48-over contest. India stood at 43/1 in 10 overs, with Smriti Mandhana dismissed early. Pratilka Rawal and Harleen Deol remained at the crease when play stopped.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An 80-minute rain delay disrupted the Women's World Cup opening match between India and Sri Lanka, shortening it to 48 overs a side on Tuesday.

At the interruption, India were 43 runs for the loss of one wicket after 10 overs. Smriti Mandhana, who has been in good form, had already returned to the pavilion, having scored just 8 runs.

Pratilka Rawal and Harleen Deol were batting for India, providing a platform for the hosts when the rain brought a halt to play.

