Sumit Antil Secures Third Consecutive World Title in Para Javelin
Indian para javelin athlete Sumit Antil won his third consecutive title at the World Para Athletics Championships, dominating the men’s F64 event. The 27-year-old achieved a best throw of 71.37m, surpassing his previous record. Antil is also a double Paralympic champion and an Asian Para Games winner.
- Country:
- India
India's premier para javelin athlete, Sumit Antil, has continued his impressive track record by securing his third consecutive title at the World Para Athletics Championships. Antil emerged victorious in the men's F64 event on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old displayed outstanding form by achieving a top throw of 71.37 meters in his fifth attempt, surpassing his previous Championships record of 70.83 meters. This victory further cements his status as a leading figure in para athletics.
Antil's accolades include being a double Paralympic gold medalist, with triumphs in Tokyo 2021 and Paris 2024, as well as holding the title of Asian Para Games winner. His continued success highlights his dominance in the sport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Path to Self-Reliance: Building Resilient Supply Chains
India's Path to Atmanirbhar Bharat: Building Global Partnerships
Strategic Calculus: India's Nuclear Preparedness and Military Nursing Celebration
Unlocking India's Investment Potential: A Dive into Investor Habits
AI Innovation Takes Center Stage at IIFT's 15th Indian Management Conclave