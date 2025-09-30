Left Menu

Sumit Antil Secures Third Consecutive World Title in Para Javelin

Indian para javelin athlete Sumit Antil won his third consecutive title at the World Para Athletics Championships, dominating the men’s F64 event. The 27-year-old achieved a best throw of 71.37m, surpassing his previous record. Antil is also a double Paralympic champion and an Asian Para Games winner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:54 IST
Sumit Antil Secures Third Consecutive World Title in Para Javelin
Sumit Antil
  • Country:
  • India

India's premier para javelin athlete, Sumit Antil, has continued his impressive track record by securing his third consecutive title at the World Para Athletics Championships. Antil emerged victorious in the men's F64 event on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old displayed outstanding form by achieving a top throw of 71.37 meters in his fifth attempt, surpassing his previous Championships record of 70.83 meters. This victory further cements his status as a leading figure in para athletics.

Antil's accolades include being a double Paralympic gold medalist, with triumphs in Tokyo 2021 and Paris 2024, as well as holding the title of Asian Para Games winner. His continued success highlights his dominance in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starmer Slams Farage Over Immigration Stance Amid Political Showdown

Starmer Slams Farage Over Immigration Stance Amid Political Showdown

 United Kingdom
2
Chhattisgarh's Alarming Rankings in Accidental Deaths and Suicides: NCRB 2023 Report

Chhattisgarh's Alarming Rankings in Accidental Deaths and Suicides: NCRB 202...

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes at Ennore Power Plant: Nine Workers Dead After Steel Arch Collapse

Tragedy Strikes at Ennore Power Plant: Nine Workers Dead After Steel Arch Co...

 India
4
Meghalaya Government Embraces Digital Governance, Settles Historic Land Dispute

Meghalaya Government Embraces Digital Governance, Settles Historic Land Disp...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025