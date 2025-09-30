Sumit Antil Secures Third Consecutive World Title in Para Javelin

India's premier para javelin athlete, Sumit Antil, has continued his impressive track record by securing his third consecutive title at the World Para Athletics Championships. Antil emerged victorious in the men's F64 event on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old displayed outstanding form by achieving a top throw of 71.37 meters in his fifth attempt, surpassing his previous Championships record of 70.83 meters. This victory further cements his status as a leading figure in para athletics.

Antil's accolades include being a double Paralympic gold medalist, with triumphs in Tokyo 2021 and Paris 2024, as well as holding the title of Asian Para Games winner. His continued success highlights his dominance in the sport.

