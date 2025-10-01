Left Menu

Sports Shakeup: Big Changes and Big Injuries Across Major Teams

The sports world is reeling with multiple major developments, including injuries to key players like Lamar Jackson and Tyreek Hill, major trades such as Hina Sugita moving to Angel City, and significant managerial changes in various teams. Additionally, retirements and contract extensions highlight the evolving landscape in professional sports.

Updated: 01-10-2025 10:31 IST
The sports world saw a whirlwind of changes this week. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is sidelined with a hamstring injury, potentially missing more games after a tough loss to the Chiefs. Meanwhile, the Guardians have added prospect Chase DeLauter to their wild-card roster, making history in the process.

In managerial news, the Angels are parting ways with Ron Washington and interim manager Ray Montgomery, with a new hiring process underway. The WNBA is also facing criticism from Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier, who has slammed the leadership for their handling of player issues, following a contentious game.

Notable trades and contract developments are shaking up teams. The Minnesota Wild celebrate Kirill Kaprizov's staggering $136 million extension, while the Pittsburgh Thorns trade Hina Sugita for fresh talent and funds. Retirements also make headlines, as Max Pacioretty moves to a coaching role at Michigan, and Ali Riley announces her departure from soccer.

