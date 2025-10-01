Sports Shakeup: Big Changes and Big Injuries Across Major Teams

The sports world saw a whirlwind of changes this week. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is sidelined with a hamstring injury, potentially missing more games after a tough loss to the Chiefs. Meanwhile, the Guardians have added prospect Chase DeLauter to their wild-card roster, making history in the process.

In managerial news, the Angels are parting ways with Ron Washington and interim manager Ray Montgomery, with a new hiring process underway. The WNBA is also facing criticism from Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier, who has slammed the leadership for their handling of player issues, following a contentious game.

Notable trades and contract developments are shaking up teams. The Minnesota Wild celebrate Kirill Kaprizov's staggering $136 million extension, while the Pittsburgh Thorns trade Hina Sugita for fresh talent and funds. Retirements also make headlines, as Max Pacioretty moves to a coaching role at Michigan, and Ali Riley announces her departure from soccer.

