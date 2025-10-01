Australia Triumphs Over New Zealand in Women's ODI World Cup Match

In a thrilling women's ODI World Cup encounter, Australia took on New Zealand on Wednesday. The Australian side managed to post an impressive 326 runs in just 49.3 overs.

Ashleigh Gardner was the standout performer for the Aussies, contributing a remarkable 115 runs. Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry were notable scorers, adding 45 and 33 runs, respectively.

New Zealand's bowling attack, led by Lea Tahuhu and Jess Kerr, each taking three wickets, put up a challenging fight, though Australia proved too strong in the end.

