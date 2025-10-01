Left Menu

Australia Triumphs Over New Zealand in Women's ODI World Cup Match

Australia faced New Zealand in a women's ODI World Cup match, securing 326 runs in 49.3 overs. Ashleigh Gardner was the star performer with 115 runs. New Zealand's notable bowlers included Lea Tahuhu and Jess Kerr, each taking three wickets to challenge Australia's run chase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:42 IST
Australia Triumphs Over New Zealand in Women's ODI World Cup Match
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling women's ODI World Cup encounter, Australia took on New Zealand on Wednesday. The Australian side managed to post an impressive 326 runs in just 49.3 overs.

Ashleigh Gardner was the standout performer for the Aussies, contributing a remarkable 115 runs. Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry were notable scorers, adding 45 and 33 runs, respectively.

New Zealand's bowling attack, led by Lea Tahuhu and Jess Kerr, each taking three wickets, put up a challenging fight, though Australia proved too strong in the end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts Over Reported Mass Resignations at TCS Pune

Controversy Erupts Over Reported Mass Resignations at TCS Pune

 India
2
Intensified Monsoon Impacts Nepal Amid Dashain Festivities

Intensified Monsoon Impacts Nepal Amid Dashain Festivities

 Nepal
3
Alka Tiwari: A New Chapter as Jharkhand's State Election Commissioner

Alka Tiwari: A New Chapter as Jharkhand's State Election Commissioner

 India
4
Harish Rawat Challenges Election Commission's Credibility Amid Bihar's Voter Revision

Harish Rawat Challenges Election Commission's Credibility Amid Bihar's Voter...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025