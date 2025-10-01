Left Menu

Triumphant Return: Roza Kozakowska's Remarkable Victory at World Para Athletics Championships

Poland's Paralympic champion Roza Kozakowska won gold at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi after a critical health scare. Despite severe dehydration and heat stroke, she defied medical advice to compete and set a new championship record, showcasing her resilience and determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Polish Paralympian Roza Kozakowska overcame a health scare to secure gold at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. Suffering from dehydration and heat stroke, she was rushed to the hospital but returned to compete later that day.

The 36-year-old, known for her resilience, surpassed expectations by setting a new championship record of 29.30 meters in the club throw event, narrowly missing the world record.

The event highlighted the critical support from medical teams, as Kozakowska expressed gratitude towards the medical staff who helped her achieve this victory despite a challenging start.

(With inputs from agencies.)

