Triumphant Return: Roza Kozakowska's Remarkable Victory at World Para Athletics Championships

Polish Paralympian Roza Kozakowska overcame a health scare to secure gold at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. Suffering from dehydration and heat stroke, she was rushed to the hospital but returned to compete later that day.

The 36-year-old, known for her resilience, surpassed expectations by setting a new championship record of 29.30 meters in the club throw event, narrowly missing the world record.

The event highlighted the critical support from medical teams, as Kozakowska expressed gratitude towards the medical staff who helped her achieve this victory despite a challenging start.

