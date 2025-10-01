India Shines in Para Sports: A Hopeful Future for Athletics

Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), lauded India's burgeoning role in para sports amid the ongoing 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. Hosted at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the event underscores India's progress and aspirations in the international para-sporting arena.

During a media briefing at the venue, key figures such as World Para Athletics head Paul Fitzgerald and the re-elected IPC President Andrew Parsons shared insights. Parsons noted the significance of his inaugural visit to India post-re-election, emphasizing the country's immense potential. He highlighted the championship as the next largest event after the Paralympic Games, marking a promising start to his presidential term.

Chief Coach of the Indian Para Athletics team, Satyanarayana, praised Parsons' continued leadership as beneficial for India's para-athletics landscape. Satyanarayana expressed optimism, noting strong performances from his athletes with four event days remaining. Highlighting potential medal wins in high jump by athletes Dharamveer and Pranav Sharma, he also applauded the substantial support from governmental and sports bodies.

