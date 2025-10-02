Left Menu

Monaco Snatches Dramatic Draw with Last-Minute Equalizer

Monaco secured a 2-2 draw against Manchester City in the Champions League, thanks to Eric Dier's last-minute penalty. Despite City’s initial dominance and Erling Haaland’s double, Jordan Teze and Dier's efforts ensured Monaco shared the points. City has four points and Monaco remains at one after the second round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 02-10-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 02:37 IST
Monaco Snatches Dramatic Draw with Last-Minute Equalizer
  • Monaco

Monaco, with a dramatic late equalizer, managed a 2-2 draw against Manchester City in Wednesday night's Champions League match. Eric Dier clinched the crucial goal with a last-minute penalty.

Despite Manchester City's dominance and Erling Haaland scoring twice in the first half, Monaco's Jordan Teze and Dier's penalty leveled the score.

Manchester City, having previously defeated Napoli 2-0, now holds four points, while Monaco, following a 4-1 defeat to Club Brugge, remains at the bottom on one point. City will face Villarreal next, as Monaco prepares to host Tottenham Hotspur.

