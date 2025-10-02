Monaco Snatches Dramatic Draw with Last-Minute Equalizer

Monaco, with a dramatic late equalizer, managed a 2-2 draw against Manchester City in Wednesday night's Champions League match. Eric Dier clinched the crucial goal with a last-minute penalty.

Despite Manchester City's dominance and Erling Haaland scoring twice in the first half, Monaco's Jordan Teze and Dier's penalty leveled the score.

Manchester City, having previously defeated Napoli 2-0, now holds four points, while Monaco, following a 4-1 defeat to Club Brugge, remains at the bottom on one point. City will face Villarreal next, as Monaco prepares to host Tottenham Hotspur.