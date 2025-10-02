PSV Salvage Draw Against Leverkusen in Champions League Thriller

PSV Eindhoven fought back from behind to earn a 1-1 draw on Wednesday against Bayer Leverkusen in a gripping Champions League match.

A defensive blunder allowed Leverkusen's 19-year-old Christian Kofane to score in the 65th minute, but PSV's Ismael Saibari equalized five minutes later with a powerful strike.

Although Leverkusen dominated much of the game and had an early goal overturned by VAR, PSV held firm to retrieve their first point in group play, leaving both teams looking to improve in future fixtures.

