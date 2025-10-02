Left Menu

PSV Salvage Draw Against Leverkusen in Champions League Thriller

PSV Eindhoven secured a 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League. Teenager Christian Kofane scored for Leverkusen before Ismael Saibari equalized. VAR denied an early goal for PSV. Despite Leverkusen's dominance, PSV held firm, ensuring both teams shared the spoils in this group stage encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 02:45 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 02:45 IST
PSV Salvage Draw Against Leverkusen in Champions League Thriller
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

PSV Eindhoven fought back from behind to earn a 1-1 draw on Wednesday against Bayer Leverkusen in a gripping Champions League match.

A defensive blunder allowed Leverkusen's 19-year-old Christian Kofane to score in the 65th minute, but PSV's Ismael Saibari equalized five minutes later with a powerful strike.

Although Leverkusen dominated much of the game and had an early goal overturned by VAR, PSV held firm to retrieve their first point in group play, leaving both teams looking to improve in future fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

