Napoli's Hojlund Shines in Champions League Thriller Against Sporting

Napoli's Rasmus Hojlund delivered a standout performance by scoring twice in their 2-1 victory over Sporting during the Champions League encounter. An energetic start saw both teams threatening, but it was Napoli who broke the deadlock in the 36th minute with a swift counter-attack successfully executed by Hojlund.

Sporting responded with urgency, making key substitutions at halftime, including the introduction of Luis Suarez, who equalized from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute after Maximiliano Araujo was fouled. This momentarily stunned the hosts as Sporting pressed on.

However, Napoli, determined not to settle for a draw, regained their lead just 11 minutes before the final whistle. A precise cross from Kevin De Bruyne found Hojlund, whose glancing header ensured victory for the home side. Sporting nearly forced a late equalizer, but Vanja Milinkovic-Savic's crucial save sealed the win, gifting Napoli their first points of the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)