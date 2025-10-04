Have to bat better, especially in India to put big first innings total: Roston Chase

Following a humiliating defeat against India in the first Test, West Indies skipper Roston Chase said that this was not the performance he was looking for in this match. He further stated that the team needs to step up in batting in the next game and have to bat better in the first innings in India in order to score big runs in the first innings of the Test match. Team India's vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja's all-round performance helped the hosts to register a win by an innings and 140 runs over the Caribbean in the first Test of the two-match series played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

With this victory, the Shubman Gill-led side takes a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, with the second Test set to be played from October 10 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Speaking on the embarrassing loss to India, Chase said in the post-match presentation, "When you win the toss and get bowled out for 160-odd, it is tough to come back from that. Not the performance we were looking for. We have to bat better, especially in India, you have to put a big first innings total on the board."

"Especially with the ball spinning, and pitch deteriorating, and going to the 4th and 5th day. I think that's where you really fall down, that's something we need to look at. Yeah, I had no problem with the decision. Everyone wanted to bat first, although there was some moisture in the wicket. But this is a Test wicket, and there's always going to be moisture on the first day of the Test match. But it's just for the batsmen to go in there and play themselves, and dig in deep, and play past that moisture," he added. The West Indies Cricket Team took the second new ball in the match after the completion of 97 overs, when Team India's score was 329/4 with Dhruv Jurel (70*) and Ravindra Jadeja (51*) unbeaten on the crease.

Talking about the decision to take a new ball after the 97th over, the all-rounder said, "I didn't think the timing was off. I just thought that when we did take the second new ball, we didn't make the batsmen play enough. With that power on the ball, I think we need to test the batsmen's technique a bit more. Try to see if we can make them walk, and probably bowl a bit more at the stumps. Well, batting is the main problem. I mean, you only have two batsmen out there at the time. And in the field, you have all 11 players out there, so it's a bit easier as a fielding unit and a bowling unit." "But I think it's just for the batsmen out there to form those partnerships. I think we probably didn't even get any 50-run partnerships. And in cricket, it's partnerships, whether you're batting or bowling. I think we need to string some batting partnerships together, and that will make it easier for us," he concluded. (ANI)

