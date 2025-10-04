Left Menu

Women's WC: Rain forces abandonment of Sri Lanka's match against Australia

In their next assignment, Australia will face Pakistan here on October 8, while the Lankans will be up against England at the R. Colombo is set to host the much-anticipated match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, and the weather prediction is for scattered showers and a 99 percent cloudy day.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 04-10-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 18:01 IST
Women's WC: Rain forces abandonment of Sri Lanka's match against Australia
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Incessant rain forced the abandonment of the Women's World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Australia here on Saturday.

In fact, even the toss could not take place as rain lashed several parts of the city.

Both Australia and Sri Lanka shared a point each from the game. The Aussies, now, lead the table with three points from two games, and the home side are placed fifth on the table with a point from two matches. In their next assignment, Australia will face Pakistan here on October 8, while the Lankans will be up against England at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Colombo is set to host the much-anticipated match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, and the weather prediction is for scattered showers and a 99 percent cloudy day. Australia came into this contest on the back of a dominant 89-run victory over New Zealand in their opening fixture.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were beaten by India in the tournament opener at Guwahati, going down by 59 runs via the DLS method

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

 India
2
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India
3
Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

 Global
4
Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in Focus

Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025