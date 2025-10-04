Raivat Dhar wins Race 1 of Round 4 in Honda India Talent Cup
- Country:
- India
Raivat Dhar produced a commanding performance to clinch Race 1 of Round 4 in the 2025 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CB300F at the Madras International Circuit on Saturday.
Dhar led from the front in the six-lap contest, clocking 12:37.237, with his fastest lap timed at 2:04.663.
Solomon R finished second after a close tussle with Tejash BA, completing the race in 12:38.041 (fastest lap 2:04.824). Tejash settled for third with a timing of 12:38.331.
The Honda India Talent Cup is a platform designed to nurture the country's emerging racing talent, with young riders competing across multiple rounds on identical machinery.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Collision at Beladhara Gate: Lives Lost, Investigation Ongoing
Ambulance Drivers Under SIT Probe in Dharmasthala Case
Flood relief kits distributed in Jalna, Jalgaon, Nandurbar and Dharashiv
'I Love Muhammad' campaign arrests sparks brief tension between 2 communities in Jalandhar
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates fish farming facility in Odisha's Sambalpur