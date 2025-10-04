Left Menu

Raivat Dhar wins Race 1 of Round 4 in Honda India Talent Cup

04-10-2025
Raivat Dhar wins Race 1 of Round 4 in Honda India Talent Cup
Raivat Dhar produced a commanding performance to clinch Race 1 of Round 4 in the 2025 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CB300F at the Madras International Circuit on Saturday.

Dhar led from the front in the six-lap contest, clocking 12:37.237, with his fastest lap timed at 2:04.663.

Solomon R finished second after a close tussle with Tejash BA, completing the race in 12:38.041 (fastest lap 2:04.824). Tejash settled for third with a timing of 12:38.331.

The Honda India Talent Cup is a platform designed to nurture the country's emerging racing talent, with young riders competing across multiple rounds on identical machinery.

