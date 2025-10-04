Sports Headlines: Major Moves, Signings, and Controversies

In a significant move for the Minnesota Wild, goalkeeper Filip Gustavsson has secured a five-year contract extension worth $34 million, potentially doubling his annual salary. At 27, Gustavsson was nearing the end of a $3.75 million annual contract.

In legal news, attorney Matt Ory asserts that former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy was not responsible for a fatal accident, citing surveillance video evidence.

In tennis, Amanda Anisimova triumphed over Coco Gauff, and Linda Noskova stunned Jessica Pegula, advancing to the China Open final. Meanwhile, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert addresses player concerns following criticism from Napheesa Collier.

(With inputs from agencies.)