Sports Headlines: Major Moves, Signings, and Controversies
The latest sports news includes Filip Gustavsson's contract extension with the Minnesota Wild, legal insights on Kyren Lacy's accident, Luke Evangelista's new deal with the Predators, Anisimova's victory over Gauff in tennis, and updates on the Dallas Stars' venue search, Arthur Jones' passing, WNBA controversies, and more.
In a significant move for the Minnesota Wild, goalkeeper Filip Gustavsson has secured a five-year contract extension worth $34 million, potentially doubling his annual salary. At 27, Gustavsson was nearing the end of a $3.75 million annual contract.
In legal news, attorney Matt Ory asserts that former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy was not responsible for a fatal accident, citing surveillance video evidence.
In tennis, Amanda Anisimova triumphed over Coco Gauff, and Linda Noskova stunned Jessica Pegula, advancing to the China Open final. Meanwhile, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert addresses player concerns following criticism from Napheesa Collier.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sports
- Filip Gustavsson
- NHL
- contract
- tennis
- WNBA
- Kyren Lacy
- Dallas Stars
- venue
- WNBA controversies
ALSO READ
Zverev Criticizes Court Standardization Amidst Tennis Rivalry
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Anisimova ousts Gauff, Noskova stuns Pegula to reach China Open final
Tennis-Ruthless Anisimova ousts defending champion Gauff to reach China Open final
Basketball-WNBA commissioner Engelbert vows to "do better" after Collier criticism
Sizzling Semifinals Await at Fenesta Open Tennis Championship