Gujarat Giants Triumphs: A Pro Kabaddi Thriller in Chennai

In an electrifying Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 encounter at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai, the Gujarat Giants emerged victorious over the Bengal Warriorz with an impressive 47-40 win. The Giants' captain Rakesh Sungroya delivered a standout performance, scoring 18 points, while key contributions from all-rounders Visvanth V, Ankit Dahiya, and Mohammadreza Shadloui cemented the win.

Despite a historic 25-point effort from Devank Dalal, marking him as the first player to score over 20 points in three consecutive matches, the Warriorz struggled to compensate for the lack of support from his teammates. Punit Kumar was the second-highest scorer for the Warriorz with just 4 points. The Giants capitalized early, leading 14-5 within the first 10 minutes, largely due to Rakesh's dynamic raids and Shadloui's defensive prowess.

The Giants maintained their momentum, orchestrating a commanding 31-12 lead at halftime. They became the first team in PKL 12 to execute three All Outs within 20 minutes. The Warriorz exhibited resilience in the third quarter, attempting a comeback spearheaded by Devank and supported by Punit Kumar and Sushil Kambrekar. However, despite reducing the deficit late on, the Giants' early dominance secured a 7-point victory margin in the end.

