Left Menu

Gujarat Giants Triumphs: A Pro Kabaddi Thriller in Chennai

The Gujarat Giants defeated the Bengal Warriorz 47-40, moving up in the PKL Season 12 standings. Rakesh Sungroya's stellar 18-point performance and the all-around efforts of teammates secured the victory. Despite Devank Dalal's historic 25-point game, the Warriorz fell short due to insufficient team support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 22:55 IST
Gujarat Giants Triumphs: A Pro Kabaddi Thriller in Chennai
Players in action during the match (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an electrifying Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 encounter at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai, the Gujarat Giants emerged victorious over the Bengal Warriorz with an impressive 47-40 win. The Giants' captain Rakesh Sungroya delivered a standout performance, scoring 18 points, while key contributions from all-rounders Visvanth V, Ankit Dahiya, and Mohammadreza Shadloui cemented the win.

Despite a historic 25-point effort from Devank Dalal, marking him as the first player to score over 20 points in three consecutive matches, the Warriorz struggled to compensate for the lack of support from his teammates. Punit Kumar was the second-highest scorer for the Warriorz with just 4 points. The Giants capitalized early, leading 14-5 within the first 10 minutes, largely due to Rakesh's dynamic raids and Shadloui's defensive prowess.

The Giants maintained their momentum, orchestrating a commanding 31-12 lead at halftime. They became the first team in PKL 12 to execute three All Outs within 20 minutes. The Warriorz exhibited resilience in the third quarter, attempting a comeback spearheaded by Devank and supported by Punit Kumar and Sushil Kambrekar. However, despite reducing the deficit late on, the Giants' early dominance secured a 7-point victory margin in the end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India
2
Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

 Global
3
Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in Focus

Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in ...

 India
4
Tragic Collapse: Al Khoziny School Disaster Unfolds in Indonesia

Tragic Collapse: Al Khoziny School Disaster Unfolds in Indonesia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025