Building the Future of Women's Rugby: RFU's Ambitious 'Every Rose: Our Time' Plan

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has launched a five-year action plan titled 'Every Rose: Our Time' on Monday, to further the development of women's rugby in England. Following the recent 2025 Women's World Cup triumph on home soil, the RFU seeks to capitalize on this momentum.

The plan aims to bolster participation, targeting 100,000 female players, while enhancing revenue streams. This move is part of the RFU's ambition to establish England as a global leader in women's rugby, sparking inspiration among new players, fans, coaches, and officials.

'Every Rose: Our Time' builds on a prior 2021 initiative that increased female participation by 38%. According to RFU Chief Executive Bill Sweeney, the plan highlights the significant growth potential in women's and girls' rugby, promising to deliver long-term benefits for the sport.

