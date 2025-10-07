Mitchell Starc Returns as Australia Sets Sights on India Series

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc is back in the ODI squad for their home series against India, marking his return to the format. In the absence of Pat Cummins, who continues to recover from a back injury, Mitchell Marsh will lead the team.

Starc, who previously retired from T20 internationals, missed the ODI series against South Africa due to load management but returns alongside newcomers like Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short, and Mitch Owen for the three-match series.

The Australian selectors have also announced their T20 squad for the first two games that follow the ODIs as they begin preparations for the T20 World Cup scheduled for next year.

