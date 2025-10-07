Novak Djokovic Triumphs Amidst Heat and Injury at Shanghai Masters
Novak Djokovic overcame a left leg injury and heat exhaustion to defeat Jaume Munar 6-3 5-7 6-2, securing a spot in the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals. Despite battling extreme weather conditions and requiring medical timeouts, Djokovic managed a decisive third set victory and is set to face Zizou Bergs next.
Novak Djokovic emerged victorious in a grueling match against Jaume Munar, withstanding a left leg injury and oppressive heat conditions, to secure a place in the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals on Tuesday.
The 38-year-old Serbian had to take a medical timeout following a first-set injury and struggled with the 30-degree heat and 80% humidity. This followed his earlier match against Yannick Hanfmann, where he battled illness on a day marked by Jannik Sinner's retirement due to cramps.
Despite these challenges, Djokovic sealed the win in the decisive third set with two timely breaks, collapsing on the court in exhaustion. He is now set to play Zizou Bergs, with the ATP considering formal heat regulations after numerous player struggles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
MotoGP Star Marc Marquez's Season Setback: Shoulder Injury Sidelines Champ
Troubles Mount for Manchester City's Rodri with Another Injury Setback
Odegaard's Setback: Knee Injury Forces Withdrawal from Norway Squad
Rodri's Injury Sidelines Him from Spain's World Cup Qualifiers
Arsenal's Woes: Odegaard's Injury Struggles