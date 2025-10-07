Left Menu

Novak Djokovic Triumphs Amidst Heat and Injury at Shanghai Masters

Novak Djokovic overcame a left leg injury and heat exhaustion to defeat Jaume Munar 6-3 5-7 6-2, securing a spot in the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals. Despite battling extreme weather conditions and requiring medical timeouts, Djokovic managed a decisive third set victory and is set to face Zizou Bergs next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novak Djokovic emerged victorious in a grueling match against Jaume Munar, withstanding a left leg injury and oppressive heat conditions, to secure a place in the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old Serbian had to take a medical timeout following a first-set injury and struggled with the 30-degree heat and 80% humidity. This followed his earlier match against Yannick Hanfmann, where he battled illness on a day marked by Jannik Sinner's retirement due to cramps.

Despite these challenges, Djokovic sealed the win in the decisive third set with two timely breaks, collapsing on the court in exhaustion. He is now set to play Zizou Bergs, with the ATP considering formal heat regulations after numerous player struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

