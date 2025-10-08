England's Golden Generation: A Tale of Egotistical Failures
Former England midfielder Steven Gerrard criticized the so-called 'golden generation' for missing their potential due to entrenched egotism. He reflects on the team's failure to bond and succeed during major tournaments, sharing insights on past cultural issues. Gerrard also discusses his aspirations to return to management.
The early 2000s witnessed an English football team brimming with potential, but they fell short, according to former Liverpool and England midfielder Steven Gerrard. He labels his football contemporaries 'egotistical losers' who lacked teamwork, a sentiment he shared during a podcast conversation.
Reflecting on the era, Gerrard lamented a culture that hindered true cohesion among notable players such as David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Rio Ferdinand. The lack of camaraderie kept the team from advancing beyond the quarter-finals in international tournaments.
Post-retirement, Gerrard transitioned into management. Despite a mixed managerial record, he is eager to embrace new challenges, potentially returning to Rangers, seeking to correct what he deems as 'unfinished business' in his career.
