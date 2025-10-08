Eder Militao's Remarkable Comeback: From Injury to Brazil Squad

Eder Militao's football journey from a potential early retirement to a triumphant return to the Brazil squad is nothing short of inspiring. The Real Madrid defender was sidelined for over a year due to two serious knee injuries.

After undergoing surgeries on both knees, Militao thought about quitting the sport. However, with the unwavering support of his family and teammates, he found the strength to persevere, ultimately making his way back to the pitch.

Militao's determination paid off as he returned to action, impressing both his club and national team. His inclusion in Brazil's squad for World Cup preparations is a testament to his resilience and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)