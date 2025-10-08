Left Menu

Eder Militao's Remarkable Comeback: From Injury to Brazil Squad

Eder Militao, a Real Madrid defender, contemplated retiring due to two major knee injuries that kept him sidelined for 438 days. However, with family support, he has made a successful recovery and was recalled to the Brazil squad, now preparing for the 2026 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:23 IST
Eder Militao's football journey from a potential early retirement to a triumphant return to the Brazil squad is nothing short of inspiring. The Real Madrid defender was sidelined for over a year due to two serious knee injuries.

After undergoing surgeries on both knees, Militao thought about quitting the sport. However, with the unwavering support of his family and teammates, he found the strength to persevere, ultimately making his way back to the pitch.

Militao's determination paid off as he returned to action, impressing both his club and national team. His inclusion in Brazil's squad for World Cup preparations is a testament to his resilience and dedication.

