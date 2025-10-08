Cape Verde's World Cup Dreams Hang in the Balance

The Cape Verde Islands are on the cusp of a historic sporting triumph, but their World Cup aspirations must wait another five days. A gripping 3-3 draw against Libya has extended uncertainty for the island archipelago off Africa's west coast, which now requires a win against Eswatini to advance.

Currently leading Group D with 20 points, Cape Verde is two points ahead of Cameroon. Meanwhile, Cameroon, which boasts the most World Cup appearances by an African nation, achieved a 2-0 victory over Mauritius. Nicolas Ngamaleu's 57th-minute goal and Bryan Mbeumo's stoppage time score secured the win.

This final qualifying match for Cape Verde represents a defining moment as they strive to become the second smallest nation to ever reach the World Cup, underscoring the competitive nature of the qualifiers.

