Left Menu

Cape Verde's World Cup Dreams Hang in the Balance

The Cape Verde Islands await a crucial final match to keep their World Cup dreams alive after a draw in Libya. They are competing to become one of the smallest nations to qualify, needing a win against Eswatini. The Cameroonian team, leading the group, faces its own challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:51 IST
Cape Verde's World Cup Dreams Hang in the Balance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Cape Verde Islands are on the cusp of a historic sporting triumph, but their World Cup aspirations must wait another five days. A gripping 3-3 draw against Libya has extended uncertainty for the island archipelago off Africa's west coast, which now requires a win against Eswatini to advance.

Currently leading Group D with 20 points, Cape Verde is two points ahead of Cameroon. Meanwhile, Cameroon, which boasts the most World Cup appearances by an African nation, achieved a 2-0 victory over Mauritius. Nicolas Ngamaleu's 57th-minute goal and Bryan Mbeumo's stoppage time score secured the win.

This final qualifying match for Cape Verde represents a defining moment as they strive to become the second smallest nation to ever reach the World Cup, underscoring the competitive nature of the qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

 Global
2
Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

 Colombia
4
Tremors Shake Turkey: Earthquake Report

Tremors Shake Turkey: Earthquake Report

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025