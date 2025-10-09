Left Menu

Sport Positive Awards: Champions for a Sustainable Future

The Sport Positive awards celebrated sustainability initiatives in the sports industry, with winners including Liverpool's Red Way initiative and Real Betis's Sin Azul No Hay Verde campaign. The awards, announced at a summit, highlighted sports' efforts to tackle climate change through innovation and community engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 02:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Sport Positive awards have recognized leaders in sustainable initiatives across the sports industry. Premier League champions Liverpool and Spanish club Real Betis were among the winners at this prestigious event, held during a two-day sports sustainability summit.

During the summit in London, 12 categories saw winners chosen for their efforts in blending sports and sustainability. Liverpool's Red Way initiative claimed the Transformation award, while Real Betis's ecological campaign, Sin Azul No Hay Verde, was named Best Campaign. Claire Poole, Sport Positive founder, praised the bold actions and leadership championed by award winners in addressing climate change.

Industry leaders gathered to debate pathways for a sustainable future in sports as climate impacts become more pronounced. Other honorees included Cricket for Climate and Logan Waddle, whose efforts exemplified innovation and leadership in environmental responsibility within the sporting community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

