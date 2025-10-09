Left Menu

Salah Leads Egypt to World Cup Glory

Mohamed Salah scored twice for Egypt against Djibouti, securing their spot in the World Cup as they lead their qualifying group. Egypt joins Morocco and Tunisia in qualifying so far. Other African teams continue to fight for their place in the prestigious tournament.

Updated: 09-10-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 09:26 IST
Mohamed Salah is set to make another World Cup appearance, leading Egypt to the prestigious tournament next summer after a dominant 3-0 victory over Djibouti.

The Liverpool star's double secured Egypt's top position in their African qualifying group, joining Morocco and Tunisia in securing qualification thus far.

Egypt, affected by injuries at the 2018 World Cup, looks to make a stronger impact this time. As other African nations like Cape Verde and Cameroon vie for their spots, the competition heats up.

