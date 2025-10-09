Salah Leads Egypt to World Cup Glory

Mohamed Salah is set to make another World Cup appearance, leading Egypt to the prestigious tournament next summer after a dominant 3-0 victory over Djibouti.

The Liverpool star's double secured Egypt's top position in their African qualifying group, joining Morocco and Tunisia in securing qualification thus far.

Egypt, affected by injuries at the 2018 World Cup, looks to make a stronger impact this time. As other African nations like Cape Verde and Cameroon vie for their spots, the competition heats up.

(With inputs from agencies.)