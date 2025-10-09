Left Menu

Flintoff Steps Down: A Clash of Values with New Owners

Andrew Flintoff has resigned as Northern Superchargers coach, citing a lack of value from the franchise's new Indian owners, Sun Group. The former England all-rounder confirmed that talks broke down over salary and perceived appreciation. Flintoff may be considered for a future England national team coaching role.

Updated: 09-10-2025 10:52 IST
Renowned former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff has announced his resignation from his coaching role at the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred. The decision comes amidst claims of not feeling valued by the franchise's new Indian owners, the Sun Group, which recently acquired 100% of the team.

Flintoff revealed on the Beard Before Wicket podcast, co-hosted by Superchargers spinner Adil Rashid, that negotiations with the Sun Group had faltered. 'I don't do it for the money, though it's a bonus, but I'm worth more than just over a quarter of the other head coaches' salaries,' he stated, expressing disappointment at the salary offered.

A spokesperson for the Sun Group remarked, 'We had discussions with Freddie and extended an offer, which was an increase over his current salary. While we would have loved to have him on board, we respect his decision.' Flintoff, also leading the England Lions, is seen as a potential future coach for the England national team.

