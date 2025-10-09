FIFA's Call for Calm Amid World Cup Qualifying Tensions
FIFA President Gianni Infantino urges protesters to stay calm as Israel faces World Cup qualifiers against Norway and Italy amid a truce with Hamas. Concerns rise about U.S. visa policies for fans attending the upcoming World Cup. UEFA debates international game hosting and the tournament's scheduling due to heat concerns.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has called for restraint among protesters as Israel prepares for its World Cup qualifying soccer matches against Norway and Italy. This comes after an agreement was reached for a temporary ceasefire in the long-standing conflict with Hamas.
Recent protests in Italy, where activists demanded the cancellation of Israel's match, highlight growing tensions. However, with Italy seeking to secure a World Cup spot, the game is set to proceed despite calls for suspension from certain officials.
Concerns around U.S. visa policies loom as fan interest surges for the World Cup set to be hosted across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Meanwhile, UEFA considers broader implications of international game hosting, and a potential shift in the World Cup's scheduled months due to climate concerns is under review.
