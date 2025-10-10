Resolute Victory: Netherlands Cruise to Crucial Win Despite Criticism

The Netherlands brushed off criticism following a 4-0 victory over Malta in World Cup qualification, a result that brings them closer to next year's finals. Despite the victory, pundits and media critiqued their uninspired performance.

Coach Ronald Koeman countered the negativity, pointing to positives in their play. 'We won 0-4, that's what matters. We could have done better, but we maintained our momentum until the end,' he stated, defending the team's approach and execution.

Captain Virgil van Dijk also weighed in, acknowledging the pressures of international play. 'It isn't easy to consistently play polished football, but securing the win was crucial,' he noted, as the Dutch prepare to face Finland next.

