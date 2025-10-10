Jaiswal's Masterful 173* Puts India in Command

India's opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered an outstanding performance with an unbeaten 173, dominating the modest West Indies bowling attack. This brilliant display on the first day of the final test at Arun Jaitley Stadium has put India in a commanding position at 318-2.

Indian captain Shubman Gill's decision to bat first was validated by the team's robust batting performance. Although he remained at 20 not out, the highlight was Jaiswal's majestic inning, marking his fifth score above 150 in test matches.

Meanwhile, B Sai Sudharsan also made an impact with a fluent 87. Despite a missed catch by West Indies, Sudharsan successfully partnered with Jaiswal in a 193-run stand before being dismissed lbw by Warrican, ending his hopes of a maiden test century.

