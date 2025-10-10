Left Menu

Jaiswal's Brilliance: A Masterclass in Determination

Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal impressed with his unbeaten 173 runs against West Indies, earning praise from batting coach Sitanshu Kotak. Jaiswal's determination and strategic shot selection kept him in control throughout his innings on a challenging wicket during the second Test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:41 IST
Jaiswal's Brilliance: A Masterclass in Determination
Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable display of skill and determination, Yashasvi Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 173, impressing India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak. Despite facing a challenging track on the opening day of the second Test against West Indies, Jaiswal's strategic shot selection stood out.

Jaiswal scored his runs in 262 deliveries, striking 22 boundaries and showcasing complete control over his innings. According to Kotak, the young player's approach and adaptability according to the wicket's bounce and pace were exceptional.

Kotak expressed his admiration for Jaiswal's relentless focus, especially after an unsatisfactory score in Ahmedabad. With India having scored 318 for two, Kotak plans to extend the innings until tea on the second day, before putting West Indies under pressure with the ball.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar BJP Gears Up for Assembly Boost with Defections

Bihar BJP Gears Up for Assembly Boost with Defections

 India
2
Arrest in Delhi: Salman Nabbed for Child Abuse Material on Telegram

Arrest in Delhi: Salman Nabbed for Child Abuse Material on Telegram

 India
3
Twin Quakes in the Philippines: Lives Lost and Landscapes Shaken

Twin Quakes in the Philippines: Lives Lost and Landscapes Shaken

 Philippines
4
Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse in Delhi Claims a Life

Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse in Delhi Claims a Life

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025