Jaiswal's Brilliance: A Masterclass in Determination

In a commendable display of skill and determination, Yashasvi Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 173, impressing India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak. Despite facing a challenging track on the opening day of the second Test against West Indies, Jaiswal's strategic shot selection stood out.

Jaiswal scored his runs in 262 deliveries, striking 22 boundaries and showcasing complete control over his innings. According to Kotak, the young player's approach and adaptability according to the wicket's bounce and pace were exceptional.

Kotak expressed his admiration for Jaiswal's relentless focus, especially after an unsatisfactory score in Ahmedabad. With India having scored 318 for two, Kotak plans to extend the innings until tea on the second day, before putting West Indies under pressure with the ball.

(With inputs from agencies.)