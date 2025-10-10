Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar Unveils TEN x YOU: A New Era for Indian Sportswear

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has launched TEN x YOU, a sports and athleisure brand aiming to make India a sports-playing nation. The brand combines Tendulkar's expertise and insight to create innovative products catered to Indian athletes, promoting fitness and encouraging youth participation in sports across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:50 IST
Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Renowned cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has officially announced the launch of TEN x YOU, an inventive sports and athleisure brand under SRT10 Athleisure Pvt. Ltd., which he co-founded with Karthik Gurumurthy and Karan Arora. This initiative aims to promote fitness and foster a sports-playing culture among Indian youth.

Harnessing Tendulkar's extensive experience and understanding of athletes' needs, TEN x YOU merges thoughtful design, global standards, and a focus on comfort. The brand, launched on Friday, seeks to transform India from a nation of sports enthusiasts to active participants, starting from the grassroots level.

The launch event provided an immersive experience, showcasing the brand's dedication to innovation. Attendees explored the technology behind the products, which include features like extra spikes for Indian pitches. The range caters to all cricket skill levels and extends into trainers and lifestyle wear, designed for Indian physiology and climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

