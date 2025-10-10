Left Menu

Michael Owen Confident in Salah's Comeback Amid Quiet Season Start

Former England striker Michael Owen expressed confidence in Mohamed Salah rediscovering form despite a slow start to the 2025-2026 season. Owen praised Salah's consistent past performances and emphasized his strong professionalism. Salah aims to regain his scoring touch against Manchester United this October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:03 IST
Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former England striker and Premier League legend Michael Owen has voiced strong support for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, predicting a return to peak performance despite the winger's subdued start to the current season. In seven gameweeks into the 2025-2026 Premier League campaign, Salah has notched two goals and provided two assists for Liverpool.

In an exclusive interview at the Star Sports Press Room, Owen commented on Salah's form, stating, "We all see the current dip, but Mohamed Salah has consistently delivered goals and performances for years. I'm unconcerned. It's early in the season, and despite not lighting up the scoresheet yet, Salah remains an exceptional athlete," Owen expressed, emphasizing Salah's enduring professionalism and tenacity. He continued, "Salah will be remembered as one of the greatest in the Premier League and certainly at Liverpool. His form isn't declining. With his fitness and work ethic, it's only a matter of time before he rebounds."

Liverpool's next fixture against Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, October 19, offers Salah an opportunity to rediscover his scoring form. Having joined Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has become a Reds icon, now third on their all-time scoring list with 245 goals in 402 matches. His tenure at Anfield includes seven major honors, notably the Premier League and Champions League titles.

Beyond team achievements, Salah has claimed the Premier League Golden Boot three times and earned the PFA Players' Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year awards twice each, marking him as a staple of the league's elite. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

