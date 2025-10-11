Left Menu

Monaco Part Ways with Coach Adi Hütter After Disappointing Run

Monaco parted ways with coach Adi Hütter after a poor run of form, with the team securing just one win in their last five matches. Despite past successes, Hütter's current season was marred by defensive frailties. Sébastien Pocognoli is speculated as his possible replacement.

French league club Monaco has decided to let go of coach Adi Hütter following a disappointing series of performances, claiming just one victory from five recent games across all competitions. Though official announcements about a replacement remain forthcoming, speculations strongly hint at Sébastien Pocognoli taking the helm.

The Belgian coach, known for leading Union Saint-Gilloise to a league title last season, seems poised to rejuvenate Monaco's strategy. Despite Hütter's prior achievements, including steering the club to commendable league standings and widespread coaching success across Europe, he struggled to maintain balance this season, leading to a current fifth-place league position.

Monaco, the eight-time French champion, expressed gratitude towards Hütter and his staff for their dedication. In his farewell, Hütter lauded the team's quality and wished them well for the future. The team faces Angers next Saturday following the international break.

