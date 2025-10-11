Left Menu

South Africa's Nonkululeko Mlaba Receives Reprimand in World Cup Clash

South Africa's spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba was reprimanded and received one demerit point for violating the ICC's Level 1 Code of Conduct during a match against India in the women's World Cup. She has accepted the penalty, admitting to using inappropriate gestures which could incite aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 11-10-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 10:09 IST
South Africa's Nonkululeko Mlaba Receives Reprimand in World Cup Clash
Nonkululeko Mlaba

South African spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba faced disciplinary action from the ICC for her behavior during a Women's World Cup match against India. The incident, in which Mlaba waved goodbye to Indian batter Harleen Deol following her dismissal, was deemed a breach of the ICC's Level 1 Code of Conduct.

This breach occurred in the 17th over of India's innings and resulted in Mlaba receiving an official reprimand and a demerit point to her disciplinary record. This marks her first offense in a 24-month period. Mlaba accepted the sanction proposed by the ICC, thereby avoiding a formal hearing.

The Level 1 breaches carry penalties ranging from an official reprimand to a 50% match fee deduction, along with one or two demerit points. The charges against Mlaba were brought forward by the on-field umpires, Jacqueline Williams and Kim Cotton, along with third umpire Candace le Borde and fourth umpire Sue Redfern.

TRENDING

1
CDC Faces Major Layoffs Amid U.S. Government Shutdown

CDC Faces Major Layoffs Amid U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
2
Judicial Roadblocks: The Struggle Over National Guard Deployments in U.S. Cities

Judicial Roadblocks: The Struggle Over National Guard Deployments in U.S. Ci...

 United States
3
Delhi Bans Adulterated Coldrif Cough Syrup

Delhi Bans Adulterated Coldrif Cough Syrup

 India
4
A Path to Peace or Repetition of Past Mistakes in Gaza?

A Path to Peace or Repetition of Past Mistakes in Gaza?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025