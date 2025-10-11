South Africa's Nonkululeko Mlaba Receives Reprimand in World Cup Clash

South African spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba faced disciplinary action from the ICC for her behavior during a Women's World Cup match against India. The incident, in which Mlaba waved goodbye to Indian batter Harleen Deol following her dismissal, was deemed a breach of the ICC's Level 1 Code of Conduct.

This breach occurred in the 17th over of India's innings and resulted in Mlaba receiving an official reprimand and a demerit point to her disciplinary record. This marks her first offense in a 24-month period. Mlaba accepted the sanction proposed by the ICC, thereby avoiding a formal hearing.

The Level 1 breaches carry penalties ranging from an official reprimand to a 50% match fee deduction, along with one or two demerit points. The charges against Mlaba were brought forward by the on-field umpires, Jacqueline Williams and Kim Cotton, along with third umpire Candace le Borde and fourth umpire Sue Redfern.