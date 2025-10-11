South Africa's Nonkululeko Mlaba Receives Reprimand in World Cup Clash
South Africa's spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba was reprimanded and received one demerit point for violating the ICC's Level 1 Code of Conduct during a match against India in the women's World Cup. She has accepted the penalty, admitting to using inappropriate gestures which could incite aggression.
South African spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba faced disciplinary action from the ICC for her behavior during a Women's World Cup match against India. The incident, in which Mlaba waved goodbye to Indian batter Harleen Deol following her dismissal, was deemed a breach of the ICC's Level 1 Code of Conduct.
This breach occurred in the 17th over of India's innings and resulted in Mlaba receiving an official reprimand and a demerit point to her disciplinary record. This marks her first offense in a 24-month period. Mlaba accepted the sanction proposed by the ICC, thereby avoiding a formal hearing.
The Level 1 breaches carry penalties ranging from an official reprimand to a 50% match fee deduction, along with one or two demerit points. The charges against Mlaba were brought forward by the on-field umpires, Jacqueline Williams and Kim Cotton, along with third umpire Candace le Borde and fourth umpire Sue Redfern.