Cricketing Rivals: India and Australia Set for World Cup Clash

Australia's captain Alyssa Healy is gearing up for an intense Women's World Cup match against India, highlighting the host's determination to secure a historic win. Despite India's recent close call against Australia, Healy insists her team is equally driven to maintain dominance.

With India coming off a loss to South Africa, their struggle with top-order consistency is evident. Healy humbly downplays the favorite status attributed to her team, suggesting that India's home advantage could favor them.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Vice-Captain Smriti Mandhana are eager to challenge Australia, with Kaur emphasizing an aggressive approach. Mandhana discusses her ongoing rivalry with Ellyse Perry, highlighting mutual respect and admiration among these cricket talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)