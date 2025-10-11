Coco Gauff Powers Into Wuhan Open Final
French Open champion Coco Gauff defeated Jasmine Paolini to advance to the Wuhan Open final. Gauff secured victory in two sets, 6-4, 6-3. Facing either Aryna Sabalenka or Jessica Pegula next, she remains focused on maintaining control over her gameplay to clinch another title.
- Country:
- China
French Open champion Coco Gauff continued her impressive form with a commanding win over Italy's Jasmine Paolini, advancing to the Wuhan Open final. The American third seed won 6-4, 6-3, marking her third WTA 1000 final this year.
Gauff seized control after an initial set marked by a tight opening. Both players exchanged five consecutive breaks, but it was Gauff who triumphed, closing the set with tactical precision. In the second set, despite Paolini's brief 3-2 lead, Gauff's resilience shone through.
She fought back, breaking Paolini's serve and ultimately serving out the match. Gauff now prepares to face world number one Aryna Sabalenka or fellow American Jessica Pegula. "I'm happy with how I played today," Gauff remarked. "It's about focusing on my game."
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Coco Gauff
- Wuhan Open
- tennis
- Jasmine Paolini
- final
- match score
- WTA 1000
- Sabalenka
- Pegula
- champion
ALSO READ
Minami Katsu Leads Into Final Round at LPGA Shanghai
BJP to Finalize Seat Allocation for Bihar Assembly Elections Amid NDA Unity Claims
Archery Premier League Heats Up: Semifinals Lock in Place
Tragic End: Elderly Couple's Final Journey to Ganga
Crowning Queens: VEC Queen of India 2025 Finale Shines in Jaipur