Star-Studded Participation at Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon will feature senior government officials, including Delhi's Lt Governor, Chief Minister, top defence officers, and Jammu & Kashmir's CM. Notable participation includes officials from all three Defence Forces and international ambassador Carl Lewis. Over 40,000 runners are expected to partake in the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is set to be an event of notable participation as senior government dignitaries and top-ranking defence officials take part. Among those attending are Delhi's Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Jammu & Kashmir's CM Omar Abdullah.

Saxena and Gupta will be present during the race's flag-off ceremony, which will witness participation from over 40,000 runners. This year, for the first time, all three Defence Forces are represented in the Half Marathon category, with senior officers including Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, and Vice Admiral LS Pathania competing.

Additionally, the international event ambassador, all-time track & field great Carl Lewis, will witness the race's 20th edition. Highlighting the occasion, Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah participates alongside his sons in the 10K race.

