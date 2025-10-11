Left Menu

Nat Sciver-Brunt's Century Powers England to Commanding Victory Over Sri Lanka

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt's brilliant century led her team to a significant 89-run victory against Sri Lanka in the Women's World Cup. Capitalizing on the pitch difficulties, Sciver-Brunt strategized against the spinners, partnering with Heather Knight to secure the win. England maintains an undefeated streak, topping the points table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 11-10-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 23:08 IST
Nat Sciver-Brunt
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

England's women's cricket team, led by captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, secured a dominant 89-run victory over Sri Lanka in the Women's World Cup on Saturday. Sciver-Brunt masterfully navigated a tricky pitch to score a century, leading her team to their third consecutive win in the tournament.

Sciver-Brunt attributed her success against Sri Lanka to strategically neutralizing their spinners, using techniques like lap sweeps to disrupt their rhythm. Her partnership aspirations with Heather Knight played a key role, though the collaboration was cut short.

England's momentum was further boosted by Tammy Beaumont's aggressive early play. Despite challenges from Sri Lanka's spinners in the middle overs, Sciver-Brunt and teammates adjusted, paving the way for a resounding victory. Sophie Ecclestone's notable bowling performance significantly contributed, taking four wickets.

