Haaland's Hat-Trick Secures Norway's Dominant Victory Over Israel

Norway clinched a resounding 5-0 victory over Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday, thanks to a stunning hat-trick by Erling Haaland. This triumph takes Haaland's international goal tally to 51 and sets Norway on the verge of qualifying for next year's tournament.

Security was heightened ahead of the match due to protests against Israel's participation in the qualifiers amidst the ongoing Gaza conflict. Norway succeeded in winning all their six Group I matches, holding a goal difference of plus 26 ahead of their last two matches against Estonia and Italy.

Despite missing an early penalty, Haaland found his rhythm with a first-half and two second-half goals. Israel's contribution to their defeat included two own goals, exacerbating their woes. The evening concluded with Norwegian fans celebrating the prospect of returning to the World Cup finals.