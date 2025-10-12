Left Menu

Joshna Chinappa Storms into Semifinals at Japan Open

Veteran Indian squash player Joshna Chinappa convincingly defeated Egyptian Nardine Garas to secure her place in the semifinals of the Japan Open PSA Challenger in Yokohama. Her impressive performance continued as she overcame past challengers with ease, setting the stage for her next match against Egypt's Rana Ismail.

Veteran squash player Joshna Chinappa delivered a stunning performance, advancing to the semifinals of the Japan Open PSA Challenger event after defeating Egypt's Nardine Garas in straight games.

At the age of 39, the former women's world No. 10 exhibited remarkable skill, overcoming second seed Garas 11-8, 15-13, 11-9 in Saturday's quarterfinals.

Chinappa, who has previously triumphed as both an Asian and world doubles champion, will face Egypt's Rana Ismail next, following her earlier victories against French and Malaysian opponents.

