Joshna Chinappa Storms into Semifinals at Japan Open

Veteran squash player Joshna Chinappa delivered a stunning performance, advancing to the semifinals of the Japan Open PSA Challenger event after defeating Egypt's Nardine Garas in straight games.

At the age of 39, the former women's world No. 10 exhibited remarkable skill, overcoming second seed Garas 11-8, 15-13, 11-9 in Saturday's quarterfinals.

Chinappa, who has previously triumphed as both an Asian and world doubles champion, will face Egypt's Rana Ismail next, following her earlier victories against French and Malaysian opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)