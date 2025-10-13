Left Menu

Nadine de Klerk's Heroics Propel South Africa to Victory

Nadine de Klerk showcased resilience as she guided South Africa to a thrilling three-wicket victory against Bangladesh in the Women's World Cup. Amid challenging conditions and the pressure of a significant Bangladesh score, De Klerk's unbeaten 37 helped South Africa complete a remarkable comeback, sealing victory with just three balls left.

Updated: 13-10-2025 22:40 IST
Nadine de Klerk displayed impressive composure under pressure, leading South Africa to a narrow three-wicket win against Bangladesh in the Women's World Cup match on Monday. Premier all-rounders Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon hit important fifties, crucially aiding South Africa's comeback from a challenging position.

Bangladeshi spinners faced difficulties with dew conditions, contributing to their inability to defend a competitive total. Shorna Akter's explosive innings had earlier lifted Bangladesh's spirits, but De Klerk's unbeaten 37 ensured a victorious finish for South Africa.

Despite early setbacks, including the dismissals of key players and a golden duck for Tazmin Brits, South Africa managed a strategic resurgence. The Bangladesh bowlers initially dominated, but De Klerk's stellar performance left Bangladesh's efforts unrewarded.

