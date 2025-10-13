Nadine de Klerk's Heroics Propel South Africa to Victory

Nadine de Klerk displayed impressive composure under pressure, leading South Africa to a narrow three-wicket win against Bangladesh in the Women's World Cup match on Monday. Premier all-rounders Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon hit important fifties, crucially aiding South Africa's comeback from a challenging position.

Bangladeshi spinners faced difficulties with dew conditions, contributing to their inability to defend a competitive total. Shorna Akter's explosive innings had earlier lifted Bangladesh's spirits, but De Klerk's unbeaten 37 ensured a victorious finish for South Africa.

Despite early setbacks, including the dismissals of key players and a golden duck for Tazmin Brits, South Africa managed a strategic resurgence. The Bangladesh bowlers initially dominated, but De Klerk's stellar performance left Bangladesh's efforts unrewarded.

